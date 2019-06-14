Jama’at ban: Tribunal to hold sittings at High Court Srinagar on June 19, 20, 21

Srinagar: Pursuant to the declaration of Jammat-e-Islami (JeI) as an unlawful association, the Unlawful Activities Prevention Tribunal will hold sittings at High Court Complex, Srinagar on June 19, 20 and 21, 2019.

The Tribunal is being presided over by Judge Delhi High Court Justice Chander Shekhar, a communique informed.

Accordingly, all those interested in giving evidence may file their affidavit (in duplicate) with Registrar Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal, Delhi High Court Building, Sher Shah Road, New Delhi and shall remain present in person on the aforementioned dates for cross-examination, if any, before the Tribunal.

