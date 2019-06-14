Iran’s Rouhani says US ‘serious threat to global stability’

Bishkek: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday the United States present a serious threat to global and regional stability as tensions soar in the Gulf.

“The US government over the last two years, violating all the international structures and rules and using its economic, financial and military resources, has taken an aggressive approach and presents a serious risk to stability in the region and the world,” Rouhani said, in translated comments.

He was speaking at a meeting in Bishkek of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation — a Eurasian security alliance that includes China, India and Russia.

Rouhani criticised the US for withdrawing from the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, saying Washington is forcing other parties and countries to breach a UN Security Council resolution on normalising trade contacts with Tehran.

He called on the other participants in the deal to “carry out their obligations as soon as possible” so Tehran can develop its economic interests under the deal.

Rouhani did not refer to the situation in the Gulf where the US has accused Iran of being behind attacks on two tankers.

Iran on Friday dismissed the US charges as “baseless”. (AFP)

