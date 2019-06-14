Imran Khan says peace in subcontinent entirely dependent on Kashmir issue

Srinagar: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday once again offered Delhi to resolve all differences through dialogue, saying that there was no way that two nuclear-armed countries should think of resolving differences through military means.

Speaking to Sputnik News on the sidelines of SCO summit in Krygystan, Khan said Kashmir is the main issue between Pakistan and India and both the countries should sit on the negotiating table to resolve that issue peacefully. “Pakistan believes that progress comes with peace and tensions with neighbours divert resources that can be spent on human beings.”

“And if the heads of two countries resolve, if two governments decide, this issue can be resolved. But, unfortunately, we have not had much success from India so far. But we hope now that the current prime minister has one big mandate, we hope that he will use this mandate to develop better relationship and bring peace in the subcontinent.”

Khan said Pakistan was willing to pursue all options – including international mediation – to resolve issues with its neighbours. “Pakistan is looking for any kind of mediation because Pakistan believes that progress comes with peace.”

Delving further on the matter, PM Imran said peace among India and Pakistan was entirely dependent on the issue of Kashmir. “The only difference, if we resolve that there will be peace in the subcontinent, that’s Kashmir. Unfortunately, Kashmir can only be resolved if the people of Kashmir are given the right of self-determination, which was guaranteed to them by the United Nations in 1945.”

“And they would deprive of the right, and this use of force by the Indian government to subdue has backfired. The more force there has been used, the more the people of Kashmir have turned against the Indian government, the more radicalisation has come in the young people of Kashmir. And it is a future source of destabilisation of the continent. That’s why it is very important to resolve the Kashmir issue,” Khan added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

