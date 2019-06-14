I&B Ministry issues Advisory to all Satellite TV channels on Display of Castings/Credits/Titles of Hindi and Regional Language TV Serials

New Delhi: It has come to the notice of Ministry of Information & Broadcasting that several Hindi and Regional Language TV channels display the castings/credits/titles of Hindi and Regional language TV serials only in English. This practise tends to deprive people versed with Hindi and Regional languages of the valuable information about casting of TV serials/programmes.

With a view to enhance outreach and benefit TV viewers of the country, the Ministry has advised all private satellite TV channels to consider displaying the castings/credits/titles of Hindi and Regional languages TV serials in the respective languages also.

@PIB

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

