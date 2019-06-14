I&B Ministry issues Advisory to all Satellite TV channels on Display of Castings/Credits/Titles of Hindi and Regional Language TV Serials

By on No Comment

I&B Ministry issues Advisory to all Satellite TV channels on Display of Castings/Credits/Titles of Hindi and Regional Language TV Serials

New Delhi: It has come to the notice of Ministry of Information & Broadcasting that several Hindi and Regional Language TV channels display the castings/credits/titles of Hindi and Regional language TV serials only in English. This practise tends to deprive people versed with Hindi and Regional languages of the valuable information about casting of TV serials/programmes.
With a view to enhance outreach and benefit TV viewers of the country, the Ministry has advised all private satellite TV channels to consider displaying the castings/credits/titles of Hindi and Regional languages TV serials in the respective languages also.
@PIB

I&B Ministry issues Advisory to all Satellite TV channels on Display of Castings/Credits/Titles of Hindi and Regional Language TV Serials added by on
View all posts by KR Web Desk →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.