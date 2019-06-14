Gunfight erupts in Pulwama village

Srinagar: A fierce gunfight ensued between government forces and militabts in Braw Bandina area of Awantipora in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district Friday morning.

A police official said that acting on inputs about presence of militants in the area, a joint team of Army’s 55RR, J&K police’s SOG and paramilitary CRPF launched a cordon and search operation.

“As the forces zeroed in at the suspected spot where militants were hiding, the militants opened fire on the forces triggering a gunfight,” he said

More to follow.

