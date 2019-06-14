Govt of India allots 150 seats to Al-Khuddam for Hajj 2019

Srinagar: The Ministry of Minority Affairs, GoI has allotted the highest ever Haj Quota of 150 Seats for Haj 2019 to Al Khuddam Haj and Umrah Services.

These include 36 Seats under Additional Quota, with the stipulation that these 36 seats will be charged as per Haj Committee rates and provided same facilities, a statement of Al Khuddam said.

“A tremendous response has been witnessed and more than 100 Applications have been received against these Additional Quota Seats. In order to confirm Haj Seats to the Aspiring Pilgrims a Draw of Lots is being held at Café 7Cs Fine Dine at 11:30 am.”

