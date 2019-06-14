Governor grieved over killing of CRPF men

SRINAGAR: Governor Satya Pal Malik has expressed deep anguish over the killing of CRPF men in Wednesday’s militant attack in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Governor conveyed that his heart goes out to the departed soldiers and their families.

Terming the attack as cowardly, Governor said, “Whenever successful attempts are made by the security forces to either conduct peaceful elections or continuous elimination of militants, their masterminds from across the border order them to carry out fidayeen attacks on forces and yesterday’s attack in Anantnag district was also a fidayeen attack.”

Governor noted that militants and their handlers should know that “our resolve to eliminate this menace is unshakable”.

Meanwhile, a wreath-laying ceremony was held for the slain Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

Governor’s advisor K Vijay Kumar led officials from the CRPF, police and other security agencies in paying tributes to the slain personnel.

