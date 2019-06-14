Delhi court sends 3 Kashmiri separatist leaders to judicial custody till July 12

Srinagar: A court in New Delhi on Friday sent three Kashmiri separatist leaders to judicial history till July 12, reports said.

Shabir Shah, Masrat Alam Bhat and Asiya Andrabi were sent to judicial custody till July 12 in connection with an alleged militancy funding case, reports said today.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ), Patiala House Court, Anil Antil, sent the three accused to judicial custody till July 12 after the National Investigation Agency did not seek their custody, reported ANI news agency.

During the course of hearing, Andrabi requested the court to produce her through video conferencing in future hearings citing health reasons. Court asked her counsel to approach concerned court after vacations.

