DDC Jammu asks banks to simplify procedure of lending

JAMMU: District Development Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar on Thursday asked banks to simplify the procedure of lending.

He stated this while convening a meeting of District Level Review Committee/District Consultative Committee (DLRC/DCC) to review the performance of banks regarding achievement under Annual Credit Plan of 2018-19 and also to review the position of Deposits, Advances and CD Ratio for the year ending March 2019 by the Lead Bank office, State Bank of India at D C Office.

He stressed upon to increase the C.D. Ratio by forming a working group of Banks and line departments to avoid any kind of bottleneck. A subcommittee under the chairmanship of LDM was constituted to review CD ratio of Jammu district

DDC stressed on the fact that Financial Literacy camps should be held in collaboration with Banks & government departments on regular basis and these camps may also be utilized by the banks for creating awareness amongst the people about the Financial literacy, PMEGP, Housing for all, Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojna, PM social security schemes.

He also suggested that Lead Bank should draw a calendar for organising product specific camps like Financial Inclusion, housing loan melas, Education fairs, MSME seminars etc so that awareness about such facilities is disseminated to specific target groups in co- ordination with government departments.

Lead District Manager District Jammu Bhupendra Singh informed that the deposits of the district were Rs 40413.50 Crores and Advances RS 12777.20 Crores, as on 31, March 2019.The C.D. Ratio of the district was 31.62%.

The meeting had also a detailed review of all the government sponsored schemes with special focus on PMEGP Schemes / agriculture allied activities.

Among others, Chief Planning Officer Yoginder Singh Katoch besides Representatives from RBI, NABARD, JK Bank, PNB, JKGB, RSETI, FLCC were present in the meeting.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

