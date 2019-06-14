AMU invites online application for free UPSC coaching

Residential Coaching Academy, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has invited online applications for free coaching for UPSC Preliminary-cum-Mains exam-2020.

According to a notification, the last date for submission of online application has been fixed as July 10 while as entrance test for the aspirants will be conducted on August 4. The result of the test will be declared by August 25.

“Any candidate who has done graduation in any discipline is eligible to apply for the UPSC free coaching,” added the notification.

