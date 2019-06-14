Advisors strongly condemn attack

SRINAGAR: Advisors to Governor K Vijay Kumar, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai, K K Sharma and K Skandan have strongly condemned the “dastardly” attack on CRPF personnel in Anantnag on Wednesday in which 5 personnel lost their lives and a police officer was injured.

In a joint condolence message, the advisors conveyed sympathy to the families of the slain personnel and prayed for peace to the departed souls. They also wished early recovery of a police officer injured in the attack.

They saluted the “brave” CRPF personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty, saying, “The state will always remember officers and jawans who have fallen in the line of duty and sacrificed their lives for safeguarding the future of our citizens.”

While hailing the role of government forces in fighting against militancy and maintaining peace in the state, the advisors said “such frustrated actions of the forces responsible for insurgency in J&K will not deter the resolve of our security forces and people”.

The advisors urged the people of the state to stand against these forces and condemn such militant attacks on forces in a strong voice.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

