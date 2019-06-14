Advisor Skandan to hear public grievances at Srinagar on June 17

SRINAGAR: Advisor to Governor K Skandan will convene public hearing at Governor’s Grievance Cell, Church Lane Sonawar, Srinagar, on June 17 (Monday) from 10 am to 12 noon.
The public delegations, deputations, and individuals, who want to bring their grievances and demands into the notice of the government, can meet the advisor at the aforesaid venue.

