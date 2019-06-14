2 new patient registration counters set up at DH Rajouri

RAJOURI: Two new registration counters have been set up at Rajouri District Hospital with an aim to ease the problems faced by the patients and their attendants while receiving registration slips for OPD and Emergency wards.

These two new registration counters have been made functional on the directions of the Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Mohammad Aijaz Asad.

During his visit to hospital last month, most of the patients and their attendants complained about delay faced while receiving registration slip due to only three counter functional in the hospital.

Taking note, DDC Rajouri directed the hospital authorities to immediately start work for making two more counters functional.

The counters which got completed two days ago, were opened up and put to use of public on Wednesday. DDC Rajouri said that these two additional counters will work as separate counters for specially abled people and senior citizens and JSSK beneficiaries. Now there are 05 registration counters at District Hospital Rajouri for facility of patients.

