Srinagar-Leh highway reopens for traffic

Sonamarg: The 434-km Srinagar-Leh highway was thrown open for vehicular traffic on Thursday morning after remaining closed since Wednesday evening due to fresh snowfall.

Officials said that the traffic movement was Wednesday night suspended on the highway, however the traffic was restored from the both sides of the Zojila pass after improvement in the weather conditions on Thursday.

A traffic official said that the traffic was restored on Srinagar-Leh Highway after remaining suspended following fresh snowfall. They said that the vehicles will be allowed to leave for Srinagar from Minimarg from 0500 hrs to 1000 hrs. Later, Ladakh-bound vehicles will ply from 1000 hrs to 1500 hrs from Sonamarg.

Around two inches of fresh snow accumulated at Zojila pass and around half inch at Sonamarg.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

