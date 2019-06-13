Snowfall in Sonamarg, Zoji-la

Ganderbal: The upper reaches of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district including Sonamarg, Gumri, Zojila Pass, Shaitani Nallah, Panch Tarni, Zero Point, and Minimarg received snowfall on Wednesday.

Nearly two-inch snow had accumulated at Zojila and Zero Point areas of the district.

Following the snowfall, the 434-km Srinagar-Leh highway, connecting Ladakh region with the Kashmir valley, was temporarily closed for vehicular traffic.

Hundreds of vehicles were stranded on the highway, reports said.

No vehicle was allowed on the highway due to slippery road conditions as a precautionary measure to avoid any accident, officials said.

