Militants carried out fidayeen attack Anantnag at behest of Pakistan: J&K governor

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Thursday said that the fidayeen attack was carried out at the behest of Pakistan that left five troopers dead.

Governor said this on the sidelines of a convocation ceremony of a private university organized at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar.

“Whenever there is peace in Kashmir, Pakistan try to disrupt it by resorting to fidayeen attacks,” he said.

Earlier, Governor expressed anguish over the loss of CRPF men in the attack. Governor has conveyed that his heart goes out to the departed soldiers and their families.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

