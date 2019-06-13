KEG pays tributes to Shujaat Bukhari

Srinagar: Kashmir Editors Guild (KEG) has paid rich tributes to senior journalist Syed Shujaat Bukhari on his first death anniversary.

A meeting of KEG was held today to commemorate the first death anniversary of Bukhari who, along with two security guards, was murdered last year on June 14 outside his Rising Kashmir office in Press Enclave Srinagar.

KEG members remembered the contributions of late Bukhari that he made to the institution of media in Kashmir.

While paying rich tributes, Fateh was offered to the departed soul.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

