Kashmiris suffering because of conflict, says Hurriyat (M) urges India, Pak to break ice at SCO summit

Srinagar: Hurriyat Conference (M) Thursday called a meeting going at its headquarters in Rajbagh to express concern and anguish over “continued bloodshed and killings” across the valley.

The meeting was chaired by Hurriyat Conference (M) chairperson Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and was attended by other senior leaders.

A spokesperson of the amalgam said that the meeting reiterated that political engagement is the most effective way to move forward and end painful bloodshed.

The meeting urged the Indo-Pak leadership to break the ice at SCO and engage with each other. “People of Kashmir are suffering the consequences of the conflict for decades now.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

