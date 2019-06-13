Kashmir Press Club pays tributes to Shujaat Bukhari

Srinagar: Kashmir Press Club convened a meeting and paid tributes to prominent journalist Shujaat Bukhari.

The Editor of Rising Kashmir alongside his two security personnel was killed on June 14, 2018 at Srinagar’s Press Enclave.

The management committee panel and representatives from various functional media associations of the valley expressed condolences in meeting.

Special prayers were offered for the departed soul in the meeting. Many of the attendees remembered Shujaat Bukhari as a brilliant journalist and above all a kind soul. The members recalled that the slain journalist rose from a reporter to an editor of a newspapers by his sheer hard work.

During the meeting the club reiterated its demand for legal closure of the case. It demanded the police should file chargesheet so that it doesn’t pass like other mysterious killings of Kashmir journalists. Bukhari was the eighteenth journalist who fell to bullets in the last three decades of armed conflict. It was also highlighted that the journalists in Kashmir continue to deliver their professional duties in very difficult circumstances.

