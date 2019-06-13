JK govt notifies territorial jurisdiction of Anti-Corruption Bureau police stations

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday has notified the territorial jurisdiction of police stations of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB)bin the state.

An order issued by the government on June 12 reads that:“In exercise of powers conferred by clause (0) of sub-section (1) of section 4 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, Samvat, 1989 and in supersession of notification SRO 66 of 2019 dated 21 January, 2019, the Government hereby notifies the territorial jurisdiction of the Police Stations of Anti-Corruption Bureau as indicated in column I11 of the table below, for investigation of offences triable under the Prevention of Corruption Act, Samvat, 2006, the Jammu and Kashmir Criminal Law Amendment Act, 1958 and the provisions of the Code of Criminal Procedure, Samvat 1989 shall, so far as relevant, apply in respect thereto.”

Srinagar, Budgam, Ganderbal, Leh and Kargil will fall under the jurisdiction of Police Station ACB Srinagar.

Anantnag, Pulwama, Shopian and Kulgam will fall under the jurisdiction of PS ACB Anantnag.

Baramulla, Bandipora and Kupwara will fall under the jurisdiction of PS ACB Baramulla.

Similarly, Jammu, Kathua, Samba and Reasi will fall under Police Station ACB Jammu.

Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban and Udhampur will fall under the jurisdiction of Police Station ACB Doda.

Rajouri and Poonch will fall under Police station ACB Rajouri.

