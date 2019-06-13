Israeli warplanes strike targets in southern Gaza: Reports

According to reports, Israeli warplanes struck targets in Southern Gaza Thursday morning local time.

The airstrikes are occurring in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip as well as in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza, Sputnik reported.

In video recordings shared on social media, the sounds of warplanes can be heard. Additionally, shared footage captures the usage of drones.

The strikes come after the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported early Thursday that the country’s Iron Dome air defense system shot down a projectile after air raid sirens were heard in the south of the country. The sirens were triggered in Nirim, east of the Gaza Strip, Sputnik previously reported. There were no damages or injuries caused by the attack, a community spokesperson said.

The missile attack follows the recent announcement that Tel Aviv would be completely closing off sea access to Gaza following the interception last week of two boats bound for Egypt from the strip that the IDF claimed were involved in smuggling rocket parts into the self-governing area, Sputnik reported.

