Govt terminates services of public prosecutors, APPs

SRINAGAR: Government has terminated services of all public prosecutors (APs) and additional public prosecutors (APPs) working in various courts across the State.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub- (1) of section 492 of the Code of Criminal Procedure Samvat, 1989 read with sub-rule (3) of rule 21 of the Jammu and Kashmir Law Officers (Appointment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 2016, the Government hereby terminates the services of all the Public Prosecutors/Additional Public Prosecutors working in various Courts across the State, with immediate effect,” a notification issued by Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs reads.

Accordingly, all concerned senior prosecuting officers/chief prosecuting officers of the police department shall look after the criminal work in the respective principal sessions courts/ additional sessions courts, till further orders, the notification states.

