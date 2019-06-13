Flood scare across Kashmir

Danger over, weather improving, says Met; power outage, inundation, uprooted trees due to heavy rain, strong winds

Srinagar: Continuous rain for two days coupled with cloudbursts on Wednesday led to flash floods in north Kashmir’s Bandipora and Baramulla districts, while a flood alert was sounded in Srinagar and south Kashmir as water in the Jhelum river rose above the danger mark.

The Meteorological department appealed for calm saying that there will be significant improvement in weather within the next 24 hours.

The situation, however, turned panicky on Wednesday afternoon as the Irrigation and Flood Control Department sounded a flood alert in Srinagar and south Kashmir. According to locals, many families in south Kashmir living along the Lidder, Bringi and Vaisho streams fled their homes after the government issued the flood alert.

“The gauge at Sangam has crossed the flood declaration level of 18 ft at 2pm due to continuous rains from the last two days,” the Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) Department Kashmir said in a statement.

It warned people residing along embankments of Jhelum river, streams, and low-lying areas in south Kashmir and Srinagar to remain vigilant.

“We are monitoring the gauges on river Jhelum continuously. Water has crossed danger level at some places, which is why we issued a flood alert,” said Chief Engineer I&FC, Kashmir, Ashok Kumar Sharma.

Aamir Ali, Director Disaster Management, said that the water level of Jhelum may touch danger mark in Srinagar during midnight (of Wednesday). However, he said, people shouldn’t panic as the water was receding in the major tributaries of Jhelum.

“Danger is over as the flood alert in south Kashmir stands withdrawn because water is receding in major tributaries and connected channels,” Aamir said.

According to him, the gauge reading of the river Jhelum may rise at Ram Munshi Bagh in Srinagar. However, he said the situation is out of danger as the weather has improved largely.

People also faced inconvenience due to power blackout amid a sharp dip in temperature. Rains and storms damaged electric poles and electricity lines in many areas. The damaged supply lines were yet to be repaired till the evening. The power outage was especially severe in north and south Kashmir areas.

While some localities in Srinagar witnessed water logging after the overnight rain, in north Kashmir a sudden deluge was triggered by the continuous rain. In Naidkhai area of Bandipora district, officials said, a cloudburst on Wednesday left four persons unconscious. Officials said tjhat the four persons were working in their paddy fields when they fell unconscious after a cloudburst hit Pushwari village in Naidkhai area.

The persons were identified as 26-year-old Irfan Ahmad Wani, 28-year-old Javid Ahmad Wani, 45-year-old Masrat Begum, and 32-year-old Tahira Begum.

“All of them are residents of Pushwari Naidkhai. They were shifted to a Srinagar hospital for treatment,” officials said.

Flash floods triggered by heavy rains washed away a bridge in Arin village of Bandipora district on Wednesday. An official said that flash floods washed away the bridge over Arin stream that connects Arin with Bapora village.

He said several villages including Lowdara, Kulhama, Lankreshipora, Kunzpora and Gund Jahangeer were inundated due to incessant rains since Tuesday.

As per residents, flash floods also damaged agricultural crops in Lowdara, Kulhama and Kunzpora villages of the district.

“Water has entered several residential houses in these villages, creating fear among the residents,” they said.

“Flash floods also damaged several transmission lines in the area,” they added.

Several houses were inundated in Kaloosa locality following a breach in the Madumati stream. According to reports, residents of Kaloosa held a protest demonstration against the authorities and blocked the Bandiproa-Sopore road, alleging use of sub-standard material in the construction of the boundary wall alongside the stream.

Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Shabaz Mirza along with a team of officers visited many affected villages to take stock of the damage.

Flash floods also damaged a vital bridge in Tangmarg area of Baramulla district. Reports said that the flash floods damaged Shrai Bridge on Ferozpora stream at Chandil-Wanigam road in Tangmarg, cutting off dozens of villages including Chanderhama, Check, Changel, Wanigam, Kulhama, Darhama, Buderkote, Ringawari, Gogaldore, Darakashi, Mushikhur, Zandpal and Ganiwani from the highway.

“Several low-lying areas of Pattan area in Baramulla including Hanjiwera, Khasipora, Khore, Trikolbal and other areas were inundated following heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours” said Aamir Ali.

He said the inundation had triggered panic among people after a stretch of the Baramulla-Srinagar highway near Hanjiwera was deluged, resulting in a traffic jam.

Similarly, locals of Kandi area of Baramulla said that the only road which connects Kandi belt with Baramulla headquarters was damaged at several places due to cracks and landslides near Chardari area.

They said that giant trees blocked the road at several places due to which people faced hardships.

Reports said paddy fields and other gardens were under water in several areas of Pattan Singpora and that farmers were in shock.

Superintendent Engineer (SE) of I&FC department, Afaq Hussain Mir, said that the situation was under control in north Kashmir.

“Water level in Jhelum and other local streams rose due to incessant rains, especially in some areas in Pattan. Tangmarg area also received heavy rains due to which water level increased in local streams. We request the local population in all such areas to not venture close to the river Jhelum and other local streams till the weather improves,” he said.

Mir further said that the water had crossed the flood alert level at Sangam but it was under control and there were no chances of flood as of now.

According to Met officials, the weather will improve significantly from Thursday. “Rainfall has stopped at most places in Kashmir. We hope that the possibility of a flood is no more now. On Friday, the weather will be completely dry,” said an official.

