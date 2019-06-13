Drug peddler arrested in Sopore

By on No Comment

Drug peddler arrested in Sopore

Srinagar: A notorious drug peddler was arrested on Thursday in Sopore township of northern Kashmir, a police spokesperson said.

“One person identified as Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din son of Abdul Ahad Dar resident of Ladoora was apprehended for the drug supply offences. He has been taken to Police Station Dangiwacha where he remains in custody,” the spokesperson added.

He said that officers seized some quantity of brown sugar and cash ₹8250 from his possession.

A case FIR No 100/2019 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Dangiwacha and investigation has been taken up, he said.

Drug peddler arrested in Sopore added by on
View all posts by KR Web Desk →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.