Drug peddler arrested in Sopore

Srinagar: A notorious drug peddler was arrested on Thursday in Sopore township of northern Kashmir, a police spokesperson said.

“One person identified as Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din son of Abdul Ahad Dar resident of Ladoora was apprehended for the drug supply offences. He has been taken to Police Station Dangiwacha where he remains in custody,” the spokesperson added.

He said that officers seized some quantity of brown sugar and cash ₹8250 from his possession.

A case FIR No 100/2019 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Dangiwacha and investigation has been taken up, he said.

