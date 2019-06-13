Conduct beat patrolling of Jhelum embankments regularly: Div Com to DCs

Srinagar: In order to combat flood situation arising due to recent rainfall across the valley, the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan today directed all Deputy Commissioners of the valley to conduct beat patrolling of Jhelum embankments, other rivers and streams on regular basis which are flowing in their respective districts.

He directed the officials to ensure that vulnerable spots are plugged immediately to avert any flood threat. For effective flood mitigation plan, Divisional Commissioner also directed to conduct Mock Drills of Flood management in every tehsil of Kashmir Division immediately

The Divisional Commissioner issued the directions while reviewing the preparedness and arrangements in view of flood situation.

All Deputy Commissioners which are also the Chairman of District Disaster Management Authority informed the meeting through video conferencing regarding the preparations and arrangements to combat flood situation in their respective districts.

It was further informed that 24×7 Joint control rooms were established in every Deputy Commissioners office across the valley where officers of concerned departments provide information regarding Flood like situation. The meeting was informed that Emergency Operating Centre at Humhama is fully functional to meet any exigency. Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) has kept 12.5 lakh sand bags in ready mode.

The Divisional Commissioner directed Disaster Management department to open Divisional Flood Joint Control Room at Hari-Niwas immediately to monitor the daily progress of district control rooms. All police stations will be linked up with the district Flood Joint Control rooms for immediate help to the people living in low lying areas. SMC was directed to make available dewatering pumps at all low lying areas.

For effective flood mitigation plan, the Divisional Commissioner directed all Deputy Commissioners and concerned officers to prepare an inventory of resources, including men, low lying areas, establishment of relief centres, Satellite Phones, availability of Geo quality of sand bags, JCBs, Ambulances, De-watering pumps, evacuation plan, storage of food items, List of Nodal Officers, water tankers, water supply schemes, SDRF & NDRF teams, Life saving Jackets, NGOs working for disaster management, database of volunteers machinery and boats available from every department in their respective districts with location of control room and number of village level committees, identify locations for helipads, where helicopters can land in case of any eventuality and procurement of necessary items like bailey bridges and other items immediately to curb flood situation immediately. Also send the complete information to Divisional Commissioner’s office, the officials were directed.

The Divisional Commissioner called all officers for close coordination between various departments to deal with flood situation effectively at the time of emergency so that fool proof mechanism will be made and better services delivery to the people could be ensured.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal, SSP Srinagar, Additional Commissioner Kashmir Tasaduq Hussain Mir, Director Disaster Management Aamir Ali, Chief Engineers of I&FC, PDD, PHE, UEED, Joint Commissioner SMC, Joint Director Information & Public Relations Abid Hussain, SP telecom, Deputy Director Fire & Emergency Services, SP Control room, Dy. Commandant SDRF & NDRF, Assistant Directors of Health Services & MET, officers of SMHS, SKIMS hospitals and other concerned officers were present in the meeting, whereas all Deputy Commissioners of the valley participated the meeting through video conferencing.

