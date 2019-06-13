All public, commercial transport shuts down in Kashmir to protest govt’s ‘illogical’ order

Srinagar: Life in Kashmir valley was thrown out of gear on Wednesday due to a shutdown of transport (Chakka Jam) called by Kashmir Transport Welfare Association (KTWA), to protest a recent government order asking them to install hi-tech systems such as vehicle location tracking devices and panic buttons in their vehicles as also against the toll tax on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

No commercial vehicles including buses, mini-buses, trucks/ load carriers, oil tankers, tempo travellers, Sumo taxis and auto rickshaws plied on the roads, leaving commuters across the Valley facing difficulties.

People either took an off day or asked for lifts to reach their respective places. Furkan Ahmad Wani, a government employee who travelled on foot from HMT to Lal Chowk to reach his office at Nishat, said that he could not find any cab.

“I usually travel in mini-buses and sometimes I prefer to travel via cabs, but today not a single cab, auto, or bus was available. I had to take a lift for part of the way,” Wani said.

In view of the shutdown call, the state government deployed State Road Transport Corporation (SRTC) buses for ferrying passengers, but the buses were too few for the commuter rush.

Abdul Hamid Dar, a resident of Soura, managed to reach office at Peer Bagh early in the morning in an SRTC bus. He said that he was happy to see arrangements made by the government in the morning. “But I did not find those buses in the afternoon. I have been waiting for more than an hour and I fear that I may have to walk all the way back home,” he said.

A group of students said their tuition centre remained closed today because of non-availability of transport. “Many of our classmates were not able to reach the centre as they had to cover a long distance to reach the tuition centre,” said Bisma Jan, one of the students.

Rafiqa Banoo could not go to SKMIS hospital in Bemina for her health check-up. “I had to visit SMHS hospital for my check-up after two months, but due to non-availability of transport I was not able to go. Now I will have to wait for another week,” she said.

Sheikh Muhammd Yusuf, general secretary of the Kashmir Transporters Welfare Association, told Kashmir Reader that the government should withdraw the circular it had recently issued. “We don’t have any issues with the online system but the department is not fully prepared for this. With the online system there are lots of problems in permit renewal, renewal of documents of commercial vehicles. Lack of staff in the transport department is proving to be a hurdle for smooth functioning of transport in the state,” Yusuf said.

The transport sector has been suffering huge losses in Kashmir Valley, Yusuf said. “Now the administration wants us to install hi-tech gadgets in our vehicles which cost almost Rs 16,000. It is a burden on us,” he said, calling the transport department’s order “illogical” as many old vehicles will soon be phased out.

Yusuf also questioned the department’s ability to monitor its order. “They don’t have a control room, they don’t have tracking systems. They are just irritating us, apart from charging that exorbitant toll of Rs 285 for an inter-district bus on the national highway,” Yusuf said.

“We have genuine demands for which the strike is being observed. If the demands are not fulfilled then we will go for indefinite strike,” he added.

Transporters operating buses, min-buses, Tata Sumos, auto rickshaws and all other commercial vehicles in the state are participating in the strike.

Transport Commissioner of Jammu and Kashmir, SP Vaid, told Kashmir Reader that installation of panic buttons and online system is a Supreme Court order and all states have to follow guidelines that are meant for the benefit of people as well as transporters.

“We have a tie-up with BSNL. Once transporters install the hi-tech button, all monitoring will be done through an app. We don’t have to build a control room for that,” Vaid said.

While asked about the grievance against the highway toll, he replied it was up to the finance department to decide on it.

