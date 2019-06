Srinagar: Deputy Mayor Shiekh Mohammad Imran on Tuesday said that he will extend full support to all the investigations to ensure transparency.

He said he is fully supportive of all investigations to ensure transparency and adherence to income tax laws. “I extend my full cooperation to the Income Tax Department.

“I am a law-abiding businessman and will continue to ensure the laws are upheld,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print