Water level rises in Jhelum, crosses flood alarm level at Sangam

Srinagar: After overnight incessant rains, the water level in the Jhelum crossed ‘alarm mark’ of 18-ft in south Kashmir’s Sangam gauge at 2 p.m.

“The water level recorded at 1400 hours was 18.21 ft against 18-ft flood alarm mark and as soon it crosses 21-ft mark, flood is declared,” an official of Irrigation & Flood Control Department – IFC, Kashmir told GNS.

The water at 2 p.m. at Ram Munshi Bagh in Srinagar, was 13.44ft against the alarm level of 16 ft and flood level of 19 feet, the officials said.

He said that the water level was at 8.76ft, almost 6-ft below flood level at Asham in northern Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

Regarding some tributaries, the official said, the water level in Vishow Nallah at Khudwani was 7.77m, 3.14 m in Rambiyara Nallah at Wachi while the nallah Lidder at Batkoot was at 1.59 m.

