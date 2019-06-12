Verdict has reinforced sense of security among minorities: Yasir Reshi

Srinagar: Welcoming verdict in Kathua rape and murder case, member of legislative council Yasir Reshi on Tuesday said the verdict has reinforced a sense of security among the minorities India as they feel justice can be delivered to them even if fringe elements make attempt to block it.

“Verdict also proves that democracy is still intact in India,” Reshi said in a statement.

He said that crime has no religion and today’s verdict proved that judicial system in India is free and fair that doesn’t work on behest of those elements who are biased and threat to peace.

