Upcoming intelligent traffic signals in Srinagar to record violations

Srinagar: Srinagar is getting intelligent traffic signals (ITSS) at several junctions, of which, work on 14 locations has been completed.

The intelligent system is expected to ease traffic besides keeping a tab on traffic violators, as its sensor system can pick up and record speed and signal violations.

The offenders would then be penalised through challans delivered at home.

The signals are also expected to also ease pedestrian traffic at the main junctions.

The Rs 10-crore project has been allotted to Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System Limited (DIMTS), which has completed work at 14 of the 33 assigned locations in the city, officials said.

“We have started the work and already completed 14 locations. Apart from that we will construct control room with CCTV cameras in which signal violations and speed violation system has been installed,” Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary told Kashmir Reader.

“If anyone drives at high speed or violates red light, traffic cops will home deliver their challan, as ITSS has hi-tech features, that would be equipped with pedestrian signal lights and vehicle sensing system attached with 360 degree surveillance cameras,” he said.

The contract agency, he said, has been given a deadline of 100 days to complete the project. After completion, it may take two to three weeks more for testing and making the system operational in the city.

Any delay in completing the project will attract blacklisting, Shahid said

Ten existing traffic signals in and around the city-centre to be upgraded through ITSS are Sangarmal Junction, Clock Tower crossing at MA Road, Fire and Emergency Services Batamaloo, J&K Bank Headquarters near Dalgate, Regal Crossing, and several intersections on the highway at Tengpora, Sanat Nagar, Hyderpora, Nowgam, and Bemina.

