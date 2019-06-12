Two women dead after tree falls on residential house in Bandipora village

Srinagar: Two women died after a tree fell on a residential house at uphill village of Chandaji in northern Kashmir’s Bandipora district. The incident according to officials occurred in the night during incessant rains and thunder storm.

Officials identified the deceased as Shareefa Begum and Mubeena Bano, both residents of Chandaji village.

Meanwhile many rivulets in Bandipora are on the brink following the incessant rainfall while several residential areas reported waterlogging.

Some old bridges and river embankments at Papchan have been washed away. Though no loss of life or property has been reported as of now.

