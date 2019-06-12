Transporters stage protests, demand rollback of toll tax

Srinagar: All Kashmir Transport Welfare Association (AKTWA) held a protest demonstration here in Srinagar demanding roll back of highway toll tax and removal of the government circular regarding installation of location tracking device and panic buttons in all passenger vehicles.

The transporters from various districts of Kashmir Valley assembled here in Pratap Park and were chanting the slogans in favour of their demands.

Holding placards and banners in their hands which read, “Roll back order for installation of vehicle location tracking device and panic button in all public services vehicles”.

The local transporters also demanded that outside vehicles ferrying tourists should be stopped at Pantha Chowk and allow all Kashmir based commercial vehicles for local sightseeing at Leh and Ladakh.

Sheikh Muhammad Yousuf, General Secretary Kashmir Transporters Welfare Association said all the passenger vehicles are observing the shutdown against the toll tax and installation of location tracking device and panic buttons on the passenger vehicles.

“We have taking the loans from the banks, it is not possible for us to give toll tax and install of these new devices in our vehicles,” he said.

“We have approached the government from time to time to see the suffering of the drivers whose family is dependent upon this driving profession,” Yousuf said.

He also said that after the bus stand has been shifted to Parimpora, we bus drivers have been worst affected, and flow of the passenger in Parimpora is very low as compared to the previous Batamaloo bus stand.

The protesters transporters has threatened the government if the government fail to fulfill their demands within five days and they will go for a strike and people will suffer in all over the valley the government will be responsible for that time.

Meanwhile the transporters has observed shutdown across the valley the valley against installation of location tracking device and panicbuttons in passenger vehicles and imposition of toll tax

