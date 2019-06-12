Those fiddling with JK’s special status are playing with fire: Sagar

Srinagar: The National Conference leader Ali Muhammad Sagar on Tuesday said that those fiddling with the Jammu and Kashmir’s special status are playing with the fire and the party won’t allow BJP, RSS and their proxies to succeed in their nefarious plans.

“I warn the fascist and communal forces against any such misadventure to fiddle with the special constitutional status of the state. Any such misadventure aimed at abridging the special status of the state will have far reaching consequences. The move will put the state to flames,” he said in a statement.

He added: Abrogating Article 370 will nullify Maharaja’s accession with the union of India. It is the Art 370 that sanctify the bond between New Delhi and Srinagar. Any stride on the special status of the state will put a question mark on the connection of the state with the union of India.”

The NC leader said that BJP, RSS should stop parroting the impish demand of abrogating the special status of the state. “Such reckless rants will inadvertently brew anger in the state. The need of the hour is to bridge the gaps of mistrust between the center and the state, unfortunately nothing significant is being done towards removing the cobwebs of mistrust between the center and the state,” he said.

“As far as our party is concerned, we would not be deterred in our mission in protecting the state’s special status by the continuous ranting of the BJP and RSS. The people of the state have already defeated the machinations of the BJP, RSS and their servile henchmen in the state. People have explicitly and considerately reposed their faith in our party to carry forward the mission of protecting the identity of the state. We in our party will continue to strive for safe guarding the special position of our state. However our prime agenda is to strive for the restoration of autonomy to the state,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

