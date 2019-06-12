Police rescue shepherds, flock of sheep trapped in Budgam village

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday said that it rescued a group of shepherds and around 500 sheep who were trapped in a stream in a Budgam village.

“Due to heavy rains, a group of shepherds and around 500 sheeps were trapped in nallah Badipora of Chadoora area in district Budgam,” a police official said.

As soon as the information was received, he said SHO Chadoora along with his team reached the spot and started the rescue operation.

He said that the locals joined hands with police and a makeshift bridge was constructed. “All the shepherd along with the sheeps were rescued from the rising waters and a major tragedy was prevented.”

