Nomad killed, 2 others injured after tree falls on their tent in Kangan forests

Ganderbal: A nomad was killed late last night after strong winds swept Kangan area of Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

Officials said that the 40-year-old nomad identified as Mohammad Yousuf Kalada son of Abdul Gani Kalada, a resident of Rajouri was killed last night at Ramwari Gund forest area when a forest tree, uprooted by the strom fell on his makeshift Tent causing on the spot death of Yousuf while two of his relatives sustained injuries in the incident.

The injured have been identified as 33 year old Ghulam Haider son of Dawood and 30 year old Abdul Latif son of Mehmood both residents of Rajouri.

