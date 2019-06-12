Militant slain in Sopore gunfight buried at Sheeri in Baramulla

Srinagar: An unidentified militant who was killed in a gunfight with government forces in Sopore area of northern Kashmir’s Baramulla district has been buried in Sheeri area of the district.
A police official told Kashmir Reader that the body of the slain militant was buried at Sheeri as no family claimed the body.
The militant was killed in a gunfight with government forces at Wadoora Payeen of Sopore on Tuesday evening.
The police official said that of any family claims the body, the legal procedures will be followed.