Militant slain in Sopore gunfight buried at Sheeri in Baramulla

By on No Comment

Militant slain in Sopore gunfight buried at Sheeri in Baramulla

Srinagar: An unidentified militant who was killed in a gunfight with government forces in Sopore area of northern Kashmir’s Baramulla district has been buried in Sheeri area of the district.

A police official told Kashmir Reader that the body of the slain militant was buried at Sheeri as no family claimed the body.

The militant was killed in a gunfight with government forces at Wadoora Payeen of Sopore on Tuesday evening.

The police official said that of any family claims the body, the legal procedures will be followed.

Militant slain in Sopore gunfight buried at Sheeri in Baramulla added by on
View all posts by KR Web Desk →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.