Sopore: Class work in all the educational institutions in Sopore in northern Kashmir’s Baramulla district will remain suspended on Wednesday.

A senior official said that in view of the prevailing situation, the administration as a precautionary measure has ordered the suspension of class work in all the educational institutions on Wednesday, June 12.

A militant was killed in a gunfight with government forces in the township late last evening.

