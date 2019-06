Srinagar: Landslides and uprooting of trees at several places has forced the closure of Mughal road connecting southern Kashmir’s Shopian district with twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri.

An official told Kashmir Reader that the landslides have occurred at Mansar Mohre, Poshana and Chattapani while the overnight strong winds have uprooted trees at several places along the road.

He said that the administration has pressed the men and machinery into service to clear the road.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print