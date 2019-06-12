Kathua rape & murder: NC women leaders welcome court verdict

Srinagar: The National conference leaders – Sakina Itoo and Shamemma Firdous on Tuesday welcomed the judgment of special court convicting six accused in the Kathua rape and murder case and said that the judgment will go a long way in instilling a sense of security among the women folks.

A court on Monday sentenced three men, including a temple caretaker, to life imprisonment till last breath for the gang rape and murder of an 8-year-old nomadic girl in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir shortly after convicting them along with three others for the ghastly crime that shook the nation 17 months ago.

In a statement, Sakina Itoo said: “The role of the police is worth appreciation. The officers who continue to help unearth the facts behind the heinous crime notwithstanding threats and intimidation have set an example for other officers. I congratulate the police officers who help in finding the facts behind the crime. I also salute the courage of lawyers who help the family of the victim get justice. However, I strongly feel that the quantum of the punishment to the perpetrators of the crime should have been far more severe. The convicts should be awarded with death sentence. Now that the verdict has been served, I welcome it.”

Shameema Firdous while welcoming the verdict said, “I feel deeply for the courageous family. The verdict of the court underscores the triumph of truth over falsehood. The court judgment will go a long way in stopping such crimes from recurring. To lead a life of dignity, pride and her respect is the right of every girl; we all have to make efforts in this direction.”

The other women leaders of the party including Satwant Kour, Sabiya Qadri, Shahnaz Bashir and Sara Hayat Shah have also welcomed the court verdict.

