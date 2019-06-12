Interlocutor Sharma back on scene, meets Governor

Srinagar: The Government of India’s interlocutor for Jammu and Kashmir, Dineshwar Sharma, on Tuesday met Governor Satya Pal Malik here to discuss political and developmental aspirations of the people of the state. The former Intelligence Bureau (IB) chief was appointed as Special Representative in October 2017 to carry forward the dialogue process with all “stakeholders” in Jammu and Kashmir.

During the PDP-BJP government, he engaged with people to take their opinions but had lately remained away from the public gaze. The emergence of Sharma on the scene once again is being seen as New Delhi’s effort to revive engagement with stakeholders in the Valley. His appointment had generated hopes and was seen as a welcome departure from the NDA government’s tough policy towards Kashmir, but after the fall of the PDP-BJP government, the process was stalled.

Sharma’s meeting with the Governor also comes at a time when separatists in Kashmir, especially the Mirwaiz, and mainstream political parties have asked for an initiative from New Delhi to engage in dialogue. During Sharma’s meeting with Malik, he apprised the Governor of his gathered opinion about the political and developmental aspirations of people across Jammu and Kashmir, an official handout said.

They discussed a range of issues relating to the internal security situation, recent initiatives taken by the administration for ensuring equitable development of the state and bringing accountability and transparency in the administrative set up, and also initiatives required for protecting and promoting the educational and career interests of youth, it added. They also discussed arrangements in place for smooth conduct of the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, the handout said.

