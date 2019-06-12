IGNOU to consider fee waiver for SC/ST candidates, jail inmates

Srinagar: The IGNOU Regional Center Srinagar on Tuesday held a meeting on the outreach programme and to enhance the GER.

According to the statement, the meet was presided by Dr. M. Safdare Azam, Regional Director and Dr. Tariq Ashai, Coordinator IGNOU Centre (A.S. College, Srinagar).

Dr. Azam deliberated upon the importance of IGNOU and its various academic programmes particularly Choice Based Credit System (CBCS). He also introduced the ODL concept and the role of mass media that is expected from them for success and dissemination of information to the masses.

He delivered a detailed presentation about the schedule in admissions, study materials, counselling and examinations that are being conducted by the university. Dr Azam said that IGNOU is planning to organize more awareness programmes in far flung areas of Kashmir, especially in extreme parts of Ladakh so that university’s mission of reaching to unreached is accomplished.

Fee waiver for SC/ST candidates and jail inmates to pursue education from IGNOU were also considered in the meeting.

Felicitation function was also organised for honoring two gold medalists – Ab Hamid Lone and Shahla Anwar for topping in Master in Social Work (MSW) and Bachelor’s Degree Programme respectively at all India Level in 31st convocation of the university, the statement said.

