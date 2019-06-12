Heavy rains, cloud bursts create flood-like situation in parts of Budgam

Budgam: Heavy rains followed by cloud bursts in upper areas of this central Kashmir district has created flood like situation in several areas of the district including Kanihama, Batpora, Bun Makhama areas.

Reports said that the water level in Sukhnag river is continuously surging. They said that the heavy rains have blocked the roads while the gushing waters have washed away water pipes.

“The sukhnag river has almost touched danger mark and is entering the lanes of the local houses continuously.”

The executive Engineer flood spill channel Sukhnag Ghulam Ahmad Beigh told Kashmir Reader that the turbidity has increased and water level subsequently. There is no need to be panic as water is yet to cross the danger mark.

“Our team has visited the area and are monitoring the situation closely,” he said.

