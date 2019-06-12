Hailstorm wrecks havoc in Budgam, causes massive damage to crops

Hailstorm wrecks havoc in Budgam, causes massive damage to crops

Srinagar: Hailstorm wrecked havoc in Chrar-e-Sharief area in central Kashmir’s Budgam district last night causing massive damage to crops; walnut, cherry, apricot and apples.

Locals said that the orchards spread over thousands of Kanals of land in Zaloosa, Nowhad, Cherwani, Dalwan, Tilsara, Rakhai, Hayatpora, Lolipora,  Batpora, Futlipora suffered massive damage.

Meanwhile the locals of other parts of Budgam said that due to incessant nightlong rainfall many parts of the district are waterlogged.

The Deputy Commissioner of the district Dr Syed Sehrish said that the teams of all the departments are on job. “I request all citizens to not panic.”

