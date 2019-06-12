GoI to train Madrasa teachers in mainstream subjects

NEW DELHI: The GoI will providing be provide training to Madrasa teachers across the country from various institutions in mainstream subjects such as Hindi, English, Maths, Science, Computer etc. so that they can impart mainstream education to the Madrasa students.

Also school dropout girls from Minority communities will be linked to education and employment through This programme will be launched next month.

This was sated by Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, while chaired Governing Body & General Body meetings of Maulana Azad Education Foundation at MANTHAN, Antyodaya Bhawan, CGO Complex in New Delhi today.

He said that the Modi Government has created an atmosphere of “healthy inclusive growth”.

While chairing 112th Governing Body & 65th General Body meetings of Maulana Azad Education Foundation here today, Minister said that the Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has proved to be a “Government of Iqbal (authority), Insaaf (justice) and Imaan (integrity)”. The Modi Government is a Government committed to “Samaveshi Vikas, Sarvsparshi Vishwas” (inclusive growth with trust).

He further said that school dropout girls from Minority communities will be linked to education and employment through providing them “bridge courses” from reputed educational institutions of the country.

While Madrasa teachers across the country will be given training from various institutions in mainstream subjects such as Hindi, English, Maths, Science, Computer etc. so that they can impart mainstream education to the Madrasa students. This programme will be launched next month.

He said that free-coaching for Central and state administrative services, banking services, staff selection commission, railways and other various competitive services will be provided to economically weak Minority- Muslim, Christian, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Parsi- youths.

To ensure socio-economic-educational empowerment of Minorities especially girls through “3E”- Education, Employment and Empowerment, various scholarships including Pre-matric, post-matric, merit-cum-means etc. will be provided to 5 crore students in the next five years, which will include 50 per cent girl students. This includes more than 10 lakh Begum Hazrat Mahal Girls Scholarship in the next five years for economically weaker sections.

He added that schools, colleges, ITIs, polytechnics, girl’s hostels, Gurukul type residential schools, common service centres etc. are being constructed on war-footing under Pradhanmantri Jan Vikas Karykram (PMJVK) in those areas where these educational infrastructure has not been development yet.

The Minister for Minority Affairs also announced that “Padho-Badho” awareness campaign will be launched across the country to encourage education especially in Minority girls in those areas of the country where people don’t send their children to schools due to socio-economic reasons. The campaign will be focussed on girls. This awareness campaign will include “Nukkad Natak” (street play), short films, cultural programmes etc. The campaign will launched in 60 minority concentrated districts of the country in the first phase.

