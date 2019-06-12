Ganderbal DLSA launches “Ageing with Dignity’’ campaign

GANDERBAL: In connection with World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2019, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Ganderbal today started a week-long campaign, with the theme “Ageing with Dignity” at Govt. Boys Higher Secondary School, Duderhama Ganderbal.

The campaign was inaugurated by Chairman District Legal Services Authority (Principal District and Sessions Judge) Ganderbal Mohammad Yosuf Wani in presence of Sr. Superintendent of Police Ganderbal, Chief Education officer Ganderbal, Principal Govt Degree College Ganderbal, Pr. Boys Higher Secondary School Ganderbal and other District Officers.

The inaugural event was attended by a large number of prominent and Senior Citizens of District. The speakers sensitized the audience with the rights of the parents and Senior Citizens as well as the duties and obligations regarding their Care, Protection and respect.

Chairman District legal Services Authority highlighted the legal rights of the Senior Citizens and the statutory duties and obligations of the State towards them.

The inaugural ceremony was followed by a painting cum slogan writing competition participated by a number of representative students from different Educational Institutions and Colleges of District Ganderbal.

Holding of multi-service camp for Senior Citizens, Sensitization programme for Police officers, orientation programmes for educationists/teachers and concluding event of the campaign are scheduled from 12th of June to 15th of June 2019.

