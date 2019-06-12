Fresh snowfall in Sonamarg, adjoining areas in Central Kashmir

By on No Comment

Fresh snowfall in Sonamarg, adjoining areas in Central Kashmir

Sonamarg: Sonamarag health resort and its adjoining areas in central Kashmirs Ganderbal district on Wednesday witnessed  a fresh snowfall. 

Officials said that snowfall started at Baltal, Zojila and Sonamrag areas in the midnight and continued till Wednesday morning.

They said that more than one inch of snow has acumulated in Drass area on the Srinagar Leh highway.

The officials said that fresh snowfall has led to a cold wave in the area.

Meanwhile, Director Meteorology Kashmir Sonam Lotus said that widespread rain and snow (in DRASS, Kargil, Zojila, Zanskar) was reported till late night on Tuesday. 

He said that the weather is improving gradually.  “Overall improvement shall be witnessed from this afternoon.”

Fresh snowfall in Sonamarg, adjoining areas in Central Kashmir added by on
View all posts by Sheikh Anees →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.