Equipment disbursed among revenue officials in Kupwara

KUPWARA: With an aim to give a major push to the digitization work at the grass root and Tehsil Administration level an initiative for boosting the digitization work, the District Development Commissioner Kupwara Anshul Garg today disbursed various electronic equipments purchased at an estimated cost of Rs 26 lakh to the offices of ADC, SDM and Tehsildars in the district for smooth functioning of official work and timely delivery of services.

It was informed by the concerned officials that all-in-one computers with latest i7 configuration and Windows 10, all-in-one-printers having printing, photo-printing, scanning & fax facility and Invertors have been procured with an aim to upgrade infrastructure in field offices and give a thrust to Digital India Land Record Modernization Programme (DILRMP) underway in the district.

On the occasion, DDC said that the electronic equipments have been disbursed for the smooth functioning of 19 government offices in the field especially in border areas of Machil, Keran and Karnah.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Kupwara and Handwara, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Kupwara, SDM Lolab & Karnah, Tehsildars and other concerned were present on the occasion.

Later DDC also distributed Karate Mats under the Khelo India programme, to District Karate Association Kupwara.

On the occasion, while interacting with the players of Karate, the DDC asked them to take up sports along with academics and channelize their potential in full and said that sports activities have a significant impact on the social and mental development of youth adding that games inculcate sportsmanship qualities.

