Donations for kidney failure: Man booked for fake FB page in doctor’s name

Srinagar: The Crime Branch Kashmir has registered a case under section 420 RPC against a man running a fake Facebook page in the name of Dr Gull Javid of SKIMS Soura, on which he had uploaded a fake post regarding kidney failure of a patient and sought donations.

A statement issued by the Crime Branch said that it had received a complaint alleging that Facebook page of Dr Gull Javid had uploaded a post regarding some patient named Asif Rasool of Batmaloo, suffering from kidney failure, and seeking donations from people in the given bank accounts.

During the course of verification, the statement said, it came to fore that Dr Gull Javid was not running the page and has never uploaded any post with regard to the said patient.

The account numbers given in the post – 1112040100003665 and 111204010003649 – were found to be operated by Asif Nabi Dar, resident of Samboora Pulwama and his mother Ameena Bano at J&K Bank Polo-View Srinagar.

Both the accounts were being constantly credited with donations ranging from Rs 20 to 10,000, and the amounts were withdrawn on regular basis to ensure zero balance. The amounts credited into the account are said to run into lakhs of rupees.

