Delimitation in the state is constitutional process: Governor



Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday said that delimitation was a constitutional process in Jammu and Kashmir and rejected the earlier reports that the Centre was planning delimitation in the state.

While addressing a press conference here at SKICC, governor said that there was no confirmation from Home Ministry about this. “Delimitation in the state is a rumor,” he said, while highlighting the achievements done in the state under governor rule.

Earlier, mainstream parties reacted sharply to reports that the Centre was planning delimitation in the state and termed the attempt of delimitation as partition of state on communal lines.

