Chargesheet filed against former Hajin municipal officials for ‘illegal recruitments’

Srinagar: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (North Kashmir), Tuesday produced chargesheet against former municipal officials of Hajin before Special Judge Anti-Corruption Baramulla.

The former local body officials including then president Municipal Committee Hajin Imtiyaz Ahmad Parray, then Executive Officer Abdul Rashid Shah, then establishment in charge Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat and other officials, are accused of making 13 illegal appointments during 2009-10 by abuse of official position and in gross violation of rules.

The appointees include relatives of officials.

